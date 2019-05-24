It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

May 14

A 30 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear — original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 15

A 19 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear — original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

May 16

A car versus deer accident was reported in the 21000 block of W Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

A two vehicle accident was reported on Highway 44 approaching the intersection of W Ave. when the driver of vehicle one made a left hand turn and collided with another vehicle. The driver of vehicle two was transported to Methodist Hospital by Dallas County EMS. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $10,000 and $10,000 to vehicle two. The driver of vehicle one was cited for failure to yield left turn.

A 57 year old male Woodward resident was arrested at 906 S Main St., Woodward for public intoxication, contempt-failure to install ignition interlock device, no valid driver’s license and reckless driving.

A 27 year old female Ankeny resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation — original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

May 17

A 40 year old Perry resident was arrested on warrants for failure to appear — original charges of theft 3rd and theft 4th.

A 33 year old male De Soto resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation — original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

A 37 year old male Dallas Center resident was arrested at 1607 Sugar Grove Ave., Dallas Center for consumption of alcohol in a public place. He also was arrested on a warrant for harassment.

A car versus deer accident was reported in the 36000 block of N Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $7,000.

May 18

A car versus deer accident was reported in the 26000 block of N Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000.

May 19

A 28 year old male Bondurant resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear — original charge of public intoxication.

May 20

A 31 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation — original charge of disarming a peace officer.