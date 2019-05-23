The Woodward-Granger Board of Education partnered with Grundmeyer Leader Search to conduct a thorough search for the district’s new Superintendent. This search included a total of 41 applicants.

On Monday, May 6 eight semi-finalists were interviewed by the board during a closed session board meeting. Three finalists were identified and invited to meet with interview teams consisting of administrators, staff and community members on Tuesday, May 21.

Based on the feedback of the stakeholders involved, the Board of Education was pleased to offer the position to Dr. Matt Adams. He was excited to immediately accept the position stating, “I am honored and humbled to be asked to serve as the next Superintendent of Woodward-Granger CSD. I’m thrilled to start this tremendous journey with the many stakeholders of Woodward-Granger Community.”

Dr. Adams will formally be named the new Superintendent pending a formal background check and board approval at the next school board meeting. He will officially begin his contract on July 1.

“As the Woodward-Granger Superintendent, my concentration will be placed on continuing to provide superior learning tools, securing and retaining talented and passionate faculty, and developing and implementing proven and effective programs for our student body to maintain high levels of student achievement,” Dr. Adams said in his application. “This work cannot be done in isolation and requires a collaborative effort. A strong union must be pledged between faculty, parents, Board of Directors and community partners to strengthen our schools. Likewise, I believe our work should always be anchored in a “student-first” philosophy and all decisions should reflect that orientation.”

Dr. Matt Adams currently serves as the Chief Operations Officer for Ankeny Schools. He has served in this role the past seven years. His prior experience includes serving as an Elementary Principal in Ankeny and K-8 Principal for Lynnville-Sully Schools. He started his teaching career serving both Seymour and Des Moines School Districts. In 2011, Dr. Adams was recognized with the AASA Educational Administration Scholarship Award for his efforts.

As the Chief Operating Officer for Ankeny School, Dr. Adams oversees various departments including Construction, Technology Infrastructure, Food Service, Safety and Security, Maintenance/Custodial, Purchasing and Print Services. He has also led ALICE training for the entire Ankeny school district around school safety. Dr. Adams is a strong instructional leader who has successfully managed district growth and led professional development for principals. As the Woodward-Granger School District continues to grow, Dr. Adams background in forecasting and planning for growth was highlighted as a clear strength.

Dr. Adams earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Iowa State University in 1994. He earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Drake University in 2002. He went on to earn a specialist and doctorate degree from Drake University, as well. His dissertation work focused on superintendent evaluations. Specifically, he was curious if Iowa school boards had a desire for the superintendent to serve as an instructional leader, which is one of Matt’s greatest passions.

Dr. Adams and his wife Kim have three children; Katie, Maverick and Kassidy. Katie followed in her parents’ footsteps and is a teacher in Carlisle, Maverick is working to become a journeyman electrician and Kassidy will be attending ISU this fall, majoring in Biochemistry. Dr. Adams hobbies include fishing, hunting and gardening.

Please welcome Dr. Matt Adams and his family to the district and the Woodward-Granger Community!