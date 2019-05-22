With 4 of the 6 entities in DesCom signing off, the control board can focus on the future of the service.

As more entities sign the new DesCom 28e agreement, the question moves from how the entities will move forward from here.

DesCom, the organization that runs the county’s 911 service, is formed through a 28e agreement. 4 of the 6 entities have signed the 28e agreement and the remaining two are expected to vote on the agreement in the first week of June.

The agreement will last until July 1, 2021. From there, the entities will have to agree to renew the agreement or come up with a new funding formula.

As far as changes to the DesCom agreement, residents won’t notice a difference for Fiscal Year 2020, from the old formula. The difference residents notice on heir tax bill will come form the county's portion of DesCom charging on only rural property owners, instead of all county residents.

The major change for FY 2020 will come in the makeup from the DesCom board. Currently, the DesCom board has 2 representatives from Burlington, two from the county and one from West Burlington. In FY 2020, Burlington will gain one representative on the control board, as will the smaller cities.

Additional changes will take place in FY 2021. Residents will see their county taxes decrease by about 1.4 cents, as the cities of Middletown, Danville and Mediapolis will now be responsible for their entire share for DesCom. This will likely cause city taxes to increase for residents in those cities.

But that’s not the only possibility for FY 2021.

West Burlington Mayor Hans Trousil said in a recent West Burlington council meeting he thinks the DesCom Control board can work within the agreement to bring a new funding formula before FY 2021. He wants to work within the DesCom agreement to potentially change the funding structure.

“I absolutely want to keep working on it,” said Burlington Councilman Jon Billups, who also serves on the control board.

The entities could decide to wait a year before discussing the funding mechanism, as budget talks for FY 2022 won't start until December 2020. However, Billups, who proposed the two year agreement, said this was not his intention.

“It just gives us a little bit of breathing room.”

If the entities want to pass a new DesCom funding formula before FY 2021, they don't have much time.

The discussion about a new Countywide levy is mostly focused on billing it through Emergency Management. This could happen in two ways. The first would be to dissolve the DesCom control board. If this were to happen, the Emergency Management board would function as the control board, as allowed in Iowa Chapter 29c.

The other option would be for the DesCom control board to remain intact and pass the FY 2021 budget. This would have to be done before Emergency Management starts its budgeting process in December.

DesCom’s control board would have to follow all of the rules regarding the budgeting process, including a public hearing. If this were to be the case, the budgeting process would have to start in October to be able to meet this time line.

Members of the control board have been split on which would be the best course of action. Billups said he wouldn’t mind the control board being dissolved. However, Trousil said he would like to keep the control board going.