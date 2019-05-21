100+People for Perry held its 14th meeting on Monday, May 20.

A project summary was provided by previous recipient Perry Alano (Larry Laborde) regarding the Perry Alano expansion project.

Following presentations of three projects submitted for consideration, members selected the Perry Community School District (PACES Summer Learning Program) as this quarter’s recipient.

The members of 100+ People for Perry pledge $7,300 to the PCSD.

A summary of the PCSD project will be presented by a 100+ member at the next meeting.

As per guideline, the selected charity/nonprofit/worthy project (PCSD) will be ineligible for reconsideration for three consecutive meetings following selection.

One Hundred+ People for Perry’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities/non-profits/worthy projects which advance the quality of life.

After 14 meetings, the group has pledged $95,600 to fourteen local projects.

The goal of 100+ People for Perry is to make four large donations each year, which will impact our community. Each contribution is to stay 100 percent in the community; no national charities will be considered. Each charity/non-profit/worthy cause must be a 501 (c)(3) or sponsored by a 501 (c)(3), be project based, and benefit the Perry community.

Nonprofit organizations may be found at https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx

The next 100+ People for Perry meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, with social time at 6:30 p.m., at La Poste, 1219 Warford St. in Perry, Iowa.

Anyone interested in joining 100+ People for Perry should contact Mark Powell (465-4641 or mpowell@fdplawfirm.com), Tom Lipovac (Tom.Lipovac@perry.k12.ia.us), or Linda Kaufman (kaufmanlinda1948@gmail.com).