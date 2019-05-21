Perry City Offices, the Perry Water Works office and the McCreary Community Building will be closed on Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day.

The Perry Public Library will be closed on Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27.

Monday’s garbage route will be picked up on Tuesday, May 28.

Tuesday’s garbage route will be picked up on Wednesday, May 29.

There will be no yard waste pickup on Wednesday, May 29th. Yard waste pickup will resume on June 5 with pickup SOUTH of Willis Avenue.

​Please call City Hall at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.