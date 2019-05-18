Jim and Sharon Omvig would like to turn the clock back more than a hundred years. Back to a time when men built huge structures from natural resources with little more than the labor of their hands, a few basic tools and a special gift of craftsmanship and imagination.

The Omvigs, both native small-town Iowans, have lived most of their lives in large American cities during their professional careers. They have since returned to Iowa and are in the process of tracing their families roots. A challenge to their quest has surfaced in regards to Jim’s grandfather and his livelihood.

Jim was born in Roland in 1935. His parents were Jens and Herma Omvig. While growing up in the Roland, Ames and Slater communities, he often heard stories about his grandparents, John and Sophia Omvig of Roland.

John died in 1929 and Sophia in the early 1930s, so all he has of their history are the stories that have been passed down through the family.

John and Sophia came to America from Norway in 1885. John learned to speak English, but Sophia never did. She continued to speak Norwegian throughout her entire life in the Roland area.

John was a master at woodworking. Jim still has a wonderful spinning wheel which John made for Sophia. He also has a beautiful set of Offering Plates which John had made many, many years ago for the Salem Lutheran Church in Roland. However, what Jim remembers most about his grandfather was the stories dealing with his occupation.

“Primarily, in America, Grandfather was a builder of farm barns,” Jim noted. “The construction would have been done sometime from 1890 to 1929, and centered in the Roland area, but also spread out in a circle from Ames, to Story City, to Jewell, to Radcliffe, to McCallsburg, to Nevada, and back to Ames.”

Unfortunately, the family has no photos or records of the barns John built. The Omvigs have become so involved in their search that they have joined the Iowa Barn Foundation. They feel the best way for them to really understand their grandfather’s profession is to learn as much as they can about barn building.

They worry that with so many barns having disappeared from the countryside that few of John’s barns still stand.

Jim added, “It is our profound hope that somewhere in that beautiful circle of farmland surrounding the Roland area, there still stand barns originally built by the agile and loving hands of Grandfather John Omvig. If there are, we would like to visit them!”

Jim and Sharon would love to hear from anyone with information concerning John Omvig and his barns. They can be contacted at (515) 657-3032.