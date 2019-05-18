Boone Sheriff’s Department

5/2/2019 @ 1702 Deputy Fangman responded to the 2100 block of Hwy 17 for a two vehicle accident. Property damage was reported.

5/3/2019 @ 1431 Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident in the area of Hwy 169 and 280th St. Property damage was reported.

5/3/2019 @ 1822 Deputy Fangman responded to the 2100 block of Magnolia for a complaint of trespassing.

5/3/2019 @ 1831 Deputy Gustafson responded to a complaint of harassment in the Ogden walking trail area. Two males driving a white Mercury vehicle were reported harassing a female jogger/walker. The suspects fled the area.

5/4/2019 @ 859 Deputy Ruter responded to the 6100 W Lincoln Way for a complaint of vandalism to a vehicle. This case remains under investigation.

5/4/2019 @ 1011 Deputy Ruter responded to the 1500 block of Quill Ave for a single vehicle motorcycle accident. Property damage and minor injuries were reported.

5/4/2019 @ 2116 Deputy Gustafson responded to the intersection of Hwy 30 an d L Ave for a two vehicle accident. Property damage and injuries were reported.

5/5/2019 @ 244 Deputy King arrested Troy Bennett 46, of Fort Dodge for OWI 2nd Offense and Speeding

Boone Police Department

05/03/2019 0213 Boone Police investigated a report of Assault in the 1100 block of Aldrich Ave. The Investigation continues.

05/04/2019 2345 Boone Police investigated a report of Criminal Mischief in the 1100 block of 11th Street.

05/06/2019 1901 Boone Police investigated a report of a Theft in the 2000 block of 4th Street. The investigation continues.

05/07/2019 2135 Boone Police investigated a report of Harassment in the 300 block of Tama Street. The investigation continues.

05/10/2019 2315 Boone Police investigated the theft of a bicycle in the 300 block of 2nd Street. The investigation continues.

05/11/2019 0934 Boone Police investigated a report of Burglary in the 1700 block of Mamie Eisenhower Avenue. The investigation continues.

05/12/2019 1251 Boone Police investigated a report of Fraud in the 1500 block of SE Marshall Street. The investigation continues.

05/13/2019 2136 Boone Police investigated a report of Burglary in the 400 block of Boone Street. The victim refused to cooperate.

AN ARREST WITHOUT DISPOSITION IS NOT AN INDICATION OF GUILT.