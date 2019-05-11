From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 16-18 and 1-4 p.m. May 19, the museum will be open for free, self-guided tours.

WAPELLO — The State Historical Society of Iowa's "History on the Move" mobile museum will visit the Louisa County Historical Society Museum next week so local residents can view its artifacts.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 16 to 18, the bus will be open at 609 U.S. 61 North, James L. Hodges Avenue in Wapello, for self-guided tours. It also will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. May 19.

All visits to the "Iowa History 101" exhibit on the mobile museum are free.

