PERRY – As the route for the newly launched Great American Rail-Trail was announced, efforts to connect the Raccoon River Valley Trail and the High Trestle Trail have taken on added importance.

Rails-to-Trails, a national nonprofit organization, kicked off the Great American Rail-Trail on May 8, 2019. The 3,700 mile route aims to connect Washington state to Washington D.C. with a paved path for recreation and travel including by walking, bicycling, wheelchair use, inline skating and cross-country skiing. The Great American crosses 12 states, including Iowa, and will be the first contiguous multiuse trail across the United States. By linking nearly 125 existing trail segments, including the High Trestle and Raccoon River Valley Trail, the Great American route is already over 52 percent complete.

“We are thrilled that the Conservation Board will host the Great American Rail-Trail along the northern part of Dallas County,” said Director Mike Wallace.

The grand scale of the Great American will magnify the economic, social and community benefits that trails have delivered for decades. Trail criteria were developed to ensure the Great American would provide safe, non-motorized travel on a route that is entirely walkable and bikeable, while also aligning with local and state priorities and providing economic benefits to the community it crosses.

“The trail network of Central Iowa has always had regional importance, but being recognized as a section of the Great American Rail-Trail highlights our quality trails on a national level,” Wallace continued. “Recent grants and donations have propelled us to 65 percent of our goal to link the High Trestle and Raccoon River Valley Trails, but we still have a ways to go before we can make this local connector a reality.”

The Dallas County Conservation Board recently received $7,500 from the Bock Family Foundation and $322,208 from a Federal Recreation Trail Grant. This funding helps move the project forward. Preliminary fieldwork may start this summer on the next 1 or 2 miles of construction on the “connector.” Actual paving of Phase II is scheduled for 2020. Phase II and additional phases will start at Woodward and work west toward Bouton and Perry.

If you would like to make a donation to the Let’s Connect project go to www.letsconnectdallascounty.com. For more details about the Great American Rail-Trail, follow #GRTAmerican on social media and visit www.greatamericanrailtrail.org.