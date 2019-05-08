ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Saturday

6:02 p.m.: 1126 Washington St. Nickalas Michael Lawrence Spiker, 21, 245 Osage Drive, Ottumwa: false identification, violation of probation and warrants.

6:08 p.m.: 1126-3 Washington St. Mason Gage Moore, 23, same address: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sunday

4:05 a.m.: 200 block of Marietta Street. Larry O’Neil Davis, 44, 1213 S. Central Ave.: fifth-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.

6:13 p.m.: 1003 Summer St. Alexander Henry Chasteen, 23, 1401 Remey Ave.: assault, disorderly conduct and false identification.

10:44 p.m.: North Central Avenue and Spring Street. Michael Wayne Land, 31, 219-5 Elm St.: drug trafficking methamphetamine, drug tax stamp violations, failure to maintain registration plates and child endangerment no injury.

Monday

9:47 p.m.: North Central Avenue and Spring Street. Alphonso Edmond, 41, 306 S. Marshall St., Burlington: interference with official acts and warrant for domestic assault with a weapon.

Tuesday

1:23 a.m.: 1800 block of South 16th Street. Eric Michael Walker, 33, 1199 Township Road 1075 E., Gladstone, Illinois: driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia.

WEST BURLINGTON

Friday

3:30 p.m.: 324 W. Agency Road. Sidney Joy Clark, 20, 1751 Pine St., Burlington: fifth-degree theft.

Sunday

11:46 a.m.: 1221 S. Gear Ave. Angela Irene Abbott, 54, 605 S. Garfield Ave., Burlington: possession of a controlled substance.

2:48 p.m.: 906 Broadway St. Kristopher Howard Davis, 41, 360 Broadway St., Seaman, Ohio: possession of marijuana.

Monday

3:03 p.m.: 900 block of Broadway Street. Robert Eugene Hill, 46, 11912-79 County Highway 99, Burlington: driving while suspended and no insurance.

DES MOINES COUNTY

Friday

3:27 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. Regan Linn Channel, 41, 216 S. Green St., Lancaster, Missouri: warrant for third-degree theft.

Monday

5:25 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. Jason Todd Willits, 28, 1219 19th St., Fort Madison: warrant for pretrial violation.

FORT MADISON

Friday

7:58 p.m.: 3033 Avenue C. Russell Hugh Wood, 44, same address: disorderly conduct.

9:24 p.m.: 4800 block of Avenue O. Justin P. Benedict, 63, 40 Alta Drive: warrant for failure to appear.

LEE COUNTY

Saturday

5:49 p.m.: 3533 Argyle Road, Keokuk. Kurstin Joan Malone, 28, Alexandria, Missouri: violation of probation.

9:26 p.m.: Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Wayne Land, 56, Burlington: contempt failure to pay fine or cost.

Monday

3:04 a.m.: 201-4 Main St., Montrose. Rachel Denise Happs, 39, Keokuk: fourth-degree theft; Kenneth LaVern Soper Jr., 39, Keokuk: fourth-degree theft.

HENRY COUNTY

Monday

4:11 a.m.: East Washington and South Walnut streets, Mount Pleasant. Alphonzo Dillon, 31, Letts: driving while suspended.

LOUISA COUNTY

Monday

9:32 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Kerry Lynn Woodruff, 48, Morning Sun: violation of a no contact order.

10:33 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Adrienne Renne Holmes, 46, Morning Sun: violation of a no contact order and interference with official acts.