Dozens of local residents, current and former students, and area stakeholders attended the public forum at West Central High School.

BIGGSVILLE, Ill. — Miriam Rutzen posed a question to the visiting lawmakers — is a four-lane U.S. 34 important to them, or is it urgent?

Rutzen, of Blandinsville, Illinois, and a founding member of the student-led 34 Voices (Voicing Our Interests Concerning Everyone's Safety), was one of dozens gathered Monday afternoon to impart on state lawmakers the importance of expanding the highway.

"For us, this isn't just important, it's incredibly urgent," said Rutzen, a 2009 graduate of Biggsville, Illinois' West Central High School, now living in Gainesville, Florida.

Rutzen, along with current and former students, local residents and area stakeholders, attended a public forum at West Central with state Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, and Rep. Randy Frese, R-Quincy, to advocate for completion of a four-lane highway between Monmouth, Illinois, and Burlington.

Transforming the largely two-lane, 23.6-mile highway has been a local priority for decades, stemming from an organized effort beginning in the 1990s with the founding of the 34 Coalition.

In the last few years alone, members of the 34 Coalition and 34 Voices have met with the Illinois governor in Springfield, the Illinois Secretary of Transportation and members of Congress in Washington, D.C., to plead their case for highway funding.

In April, a local contingent attended an Illinois Senate hearing in Peoria, Illinois, to talk directly with the legislators closely involved in crafting a capital bill, out of which funding would be allocated for infrastructure projects across the state.

"You all have had a significant impact," said Tracy, a member of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's capital bill working group. "Right away after the Peoria hearing, the group told me how impressive (everyone) was.

"They're even writing letters about you all in the papers," she said, referencing an April letter to the editor in The Hawk Eye. "I got to tell you, they're hearing hundreds of requests. I don't think they're writing letters about each and every one. You have made a major impression."

In 2014, a six-mile bypass around Biggsville opened to traffic, leaving the remaining two-lane corridors on either side an unfinished priority.

The Illinois Legislature is in the midst of negotiations on a potential $34 billion capital bill, Tracy said. But with only four weeks remaining in the session, the window to get projects on the summer construction schedule is closing. To pay for the "extraordinary" infrastructure needs across the state, a 19-cent motor fuel tax has gained traction as a potential funding source.

Illinois' last capital bill came in 2010, a $32 billion effort funded in part by the legalization of video gambling outside of casinos.

"I think this governor is very much wanting a capital bill," Tracy said. "If it doesn't happen this season, it's not going to be forgotten."

Multiple high school and middle school students addressed the legislators, telling them they preferred to take unmarked county roads than travel on U.S. 34.

"I live in Oquawka (Illinois) and I work in Burlington," said Molly Parsons, a senior at West Central and member of 34 Voices. "So, there's no way for me to get around it, except for, I do try to take back roads whenever I can to stay off of that section of the highway because it's so bad. And I know that a lot of my friends do, too."

Not only was U.S. 34 a safety concern, it's an economic hindrance, said Kevin Geary.

"One of the challenges that we have with commerce is that we can't get enough trucks up and down 34 in its current state," said Geary, chairman of the Henderson County Economic Development Commission. "When looking at revenue and opportunities, we're looking at 34 as an opportunity as well, but we need to get it fixed in order to be able to leverage that for warehousing or business."

Frese described the highway as a "major artery" in west-central Illinois.

Rutzen agreed, but took the analogy a step further.

"An artery, when it has clots on both sides, is not a healthy, functional artery," she said.