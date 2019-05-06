Two people wanted on Joliet County, Illinois, warrants for first-degree murder, armed robbery and robbery were taken into custody Saturday in Burlington.

Burlington police arrested Bobbie Jean Ollom, 23, of Seneca, Illinois, and Joshua T. Anderson, 20, of Chicago Saturday at the police department on the warrants, which stem from an investigation into the April 30 killing of a man who was shot to death in a Denny's parking lot in southwest Joliet.

Gregory Brown Jr., 36, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a single gunshot wound.

The two are awaiting extradition to Joliet County. Their bonds have been set at $5 million each.