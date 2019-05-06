PERRY – Dallas County Hospital is excited to announce their annual DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Winner. Patty VanCleave received the honor during a Nurses Week Recognition Event on Monday, May 6. The award is part of the national DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the superhuman efforts nurses perform every day.

VanCleave is dedicated to providing compassionate care throughout Dallas County Hospital for over 22 years. She has been seen caring for patients in the Medical Surgical, Emergency and Cardiac Rehab departments. Every day she strives to provide a memorable positive experience for the patient and is an excellent patient advocate. VanCleave is known for providing safe, high-quality patient care throughout the hospital and was nominated for being thoughtful and thorough in her patients’ care. She is excellent at educating patients to better understand how to care for themselves at home and to improve their overall health. VanCleave is not only a great teacher and mentor to patients but also to students and her nursing team members.

Physicians, employees, patients and families were all able to nominate a nurse for the DAISY Award. VanCleave will also be honored in June during a Mercy Network Luncheon.

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and their families.