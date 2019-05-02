KEOKUK — Keokuk Police on Wednesday released the identity of a man who died in a recent house fire.

Killed was J.R. Roberts, 26, Hamilton, Illinois. He was identified by the Decedent Care Unit at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The cause of death is pending toxicology test results.

According to a report by the Daily Gate City, the Keokuk Fire Department responded to a fire at 317 Concert St. at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday to find smoke pouring out of the attic.

Flames began showing from the attic a short time later, and the fire department used its ladder truck to spray water on top of the building while another crew attempted to spray water into an attic window at the side.

Residents carrying pets in carriers could be seen across the street.

Police said the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.