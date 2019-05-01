A Burlington man has been charged with third-degree burglary after allegedly breaking into a home while armed with a pink baseball bat.

Ryan Patrick Junker, 36, 901 1/2 N. Third St., was apprehended by Burlington police shortly after 4 p.m. Monday in the area of Oak and Osborn streets after police responded to a report of a fight taking place at 2059 Sunnyside Ave.

According to court documents, officers arrived at the Sunnyside Avenue home to find Cody Neff, who said he was eating at a local restaurant when he was alerted by his home camera system that someone was breaking into his home. When he got to his home, Neff told police, he saw a person wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans and a black Chicago White Sox hat leaving the area.

Neff provided police video taken by his home camera system, allowing officers to see the suspect has a pink metal baseball bat with him prior to breaking in. Officers found a person matching the description of the suspect, identified as Junker, a short time later near the intersection of Oak and Osborn streets.

Neff said he did not know the suspect or why he was at his home, but Junker told police a friend had told him Neff had taken items from his vehicle earlier that day and that he went to Neff's residence with the intention of finding Neff and retrieving those items.

"Junker admitted to making a mistake and stated that he lost his cool and decided to break into Neff's residence by kicking in the door while being armed with a baseball bat," court documents state.

Junker sold police he brought the baseball bat with him to protect himself.

He then was taken to the Des Moines County jail, where he was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony for which he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of between $1,000 and $10,000 if convicted.