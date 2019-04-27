Boone Sheriff’s Department

4/4/2019 @ 524 Deputy Spencer responded to the 1800 block of 330th St for a security alarm call. The property was checked for suspicious activity.

4/5/2019 @ 013 Deputies responded to a business alarm in the 100 block of W Veterans Dr in Ogden. The property was searched for suspicious activity.

4/5/2019 @ 2031 Deputy Fangman responded to the 700 block of H Ave for a vehicle that struck a deer.

4/6/2019 @ 1308 Deputy Ruter responded to the 600 block of X Ave for a complaint of theft. A license plate was reported stolen.

4/6/2019 @ 2259 Deputy Kooiker responded to the 1000 block of J Ave for a vehicle in the ditch. Investigation is continuing

4/8/2019 @ 0629 Deputy King responded to the Hwy 210 near the Des Moines River for a vehicle that struck a deer. Property damage was reported.

4/8/2019 @ 1536 Deputy Quinn responded to the 2100 block of Hwy 17 for a vehicle that was struck by an oncoming vehicles tire. Property damage was reported.

4/8/2019 @ 1714 Deputy Fangman received a complaint of theft in the 1900 block of 240th St. This case remains under investigation.

4/8/2019 @ 1850 Deputy Quinn responded to a complaint of harassment in the 400 block of W 16th St, Boone

4/8/2019 @ 2112 Deputy Gustafson responded to the 200 block of Hwy 30 for a vehicle that struck a deer. Minor injuries and property damage was reported.

4/11/2019@ 1400 Deputies searched a residence in the 400 block of Pilot St in Pilot Mound. A stolen utility vehicle from Altoona worth $ 20K was recovered. This case remains under investigation.

4/13/2019 @ 1017 Deputy Pontius responded to the 100 block of Carlson St in Pilot Mound for a report of theft.

4/13/2019 @ 1701 Deputy Twigg responded to the 1000 block of X Ave for a complaint of trespass.

Boone Police Department

04/01/2019 2131 Boone Police investigated a report of a protection order violation in the 400 block of State Street. The investigation continues.

04/01/2019 2145 Boone Police arrested a juvenile female, age 17 of Boone in the 1000 block of Crawford Street for Driving Under Suspension. She was released on her promise to appear.

04/03/2019 0820 Boone Police investigated a report of Burglary in the 1100 block of West 4th Street.

04/03/2019 1545 Boone Police investigated a report of Burglary in the 200 block of Harrison Street. The investigation continues.

04/04/2019 0700 Boone Police investigated a report of Burglary in the 1400 block of 12th Street.

04/04/2019 1500 Boone Police investigated a report of Illegal Dumping in the 1800 blcok of Hancock Drive.

04/04/2019 1612 Boone Police investigated areport of Criminal Mischief in the 1400 block of Boone Street. The investigation continues.

04/05/2019 1515 Boone Police investigated a report of Forgery in the 500 block of Story Street. The investigation continues.

04/06/2019 2007 Boone Police investigated a report of Disorderly Conduct in the 1100 block of Parkway Drive.

04/08/2019 1305 Boone Police investigated a report of Criminal Mischief in the 600 block of Greene Street. The investigation continues.

04/08/2019 1435 Boone Police investigated reports of Disorderly Conduct and Harassment in the 300 block of Tama Street. The investgation continues.

04/10/2019 1125 Boone Police arrested a Juvenile Male, age 13 of Boone in the 100 block of 8th Street for Interference With Official Acts and three counts of Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations. He was taken into custody by Central Iowa Detention.

04/11/2019 0940 Boone Police arrested a Juvenile Female, age 11 of Boone in the 1600 block of 1st Street for Theft. She was cited and released to a parent.

04/12/2019 0830 Boone Police investigated a report of Criminal Mischief in the 500 block of 7th Street. The investigation continues.

04/12/2019 2027 Boone Police investigated a report of Burglary in the 1100 block of 8th Street. The investigation continues.

04/13/2019 0927 Boone Police investigated a report of Burglary in the 1500 block of S. Marshall Street. The investigation continues.

04/13/2019 1214 Boone Police investigated a report of Burglary in the 1900 block of 1st Street. The investigation continues.

04/14/2019 1435 Boone Police investigated a report of Criminal Mischief in the 1200 block of Tama Street. The investigation continues.

04/14/2019 1841 Boone Police investigated a report of Theft in the 1000 block of Mamie Eisenhower Avenue. The investigation continues.

04/16/2019 0844 Boone Police investigated a report of Theft in the 900 block of Mamie Eisenhower Avenue. The investigation continues.

04/18/2019 1645 Boone Police investigated a report of Criminal Mischief in the 500 block of S. Boone Street.

04/20/2019 1010 Boone Police investigated a report of Theft in the 500 block of Story Street. The investigation continues.

04/20/2019 1130 Boone Police investigated a report of Criminal Mischief in the 900 block of 12th Street.

04/20/2019 1220 Boone Police investigated a report of a Burglary in the 800 block of Carroll Street. The investigation continues.

04/21/2019 0949 Boone Police investgated a report of Criminal Mischief in the 100 block of 15th Street. The investigation continues.

04/22/2019 1410 Boone Police arrested a Juvenile in the 1600 block of 1st Street for Possession of Marijuana, First Offense. The Juvenile was issued a Citation and released to a parent.