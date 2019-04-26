When 12 licensed Ames massage therapists and business owners spoke in front of the Ames City Council on April 16, all in support of an ordinance that would regulate massage therapy licensing in Ames, they did so to reclaim and protect their industry and profession.

In the wake of human traffickers using illicit massage businesses as venues for such activity, local legitimate massage and bodywork therapists and businesses have been tasked with dispelling notions of their profession being linked to sexual impropriety and abuse.

“I think the citizens were thrilled to hear that licensed therapists were speaking in support of an ordinance, because it affects all of us,” said Michelle Demarie, a licensed massage therapist (LMT) with Healing with Heart Massage Therapy. “(LMT's) have nothing to hide, and we want to make sure that human trafficking doesn't occur under any instance.”

A hospice volunteer since she was 18, Michelle Demarie traded in a career of financial services for a massage room in her home, where she specializes in hospice care and also is a massage therapy instructor at Body Wisdom Massage Therapy School in Urbandale.

“I always wanted to be a nurse or in a caregiver role, so when I talked to nurses and did some research, I was really drawn to massage therapy.” said Demarie. “The drive is, I really want to help people, and become educated on how I could provide comfort to any individuals dealing with stress or pain in their everyday life.

A self-described “newcomer” to the world of massage therapy, DeMarie, like many other local massage therapists, commit themselves to self-policing and reporting rogue massage businesses to local authorities.

“We are a community, we have Facebook page of all LMT's and we will often refer clients to each other if we feel they are best suited to help that person out,” said Demarie. “We also self-police, if we hear things about another business, we want to make sure no one is being exploited at businesses that are using the trust and care required with massage therapy to exploit others.”

In 2016 and 2017, Demarie was one of many local LMT's that made calls and reports about Home Spa, located in North Grand Mall and May Spa on Duff Avenue, that were linked to charges of prostitution and practicing without a license, respectively.

In late 2018, Demarie worked with George Belitsos, board chair of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking and Slavery, to spearhead efforts urging the City Council to adopt an ordinance to deter human trafficking through illicit and illegitimate massage businesses.

Demarie along with other area LMT's are also calling for a uniform state ordinance that addresses licensing standards for massage therapists, including a required background check.

In Iowa, a prospective massage therapist needs to complete a 600-hour program, in addition to a passing state examination. For license renewal, a therapist must complete minimum of 16 hours of hands-on training and continued education every two years.

“There's several of us that want to change the state level of oversight, and what we'd really like is a uniform ordinance that cover the whole state,” said Demarie.”Trafficking is a billion-dollar business and forging a license is not beyond the means of human traffickers, and so law enforcement might have trouble discerning the name or legitimacy of license on a rogue business' storefront.”

For many of LMT's, terminology like parlor and masseuse, can lead to unintended and negative association to these illicit businesses.

“We're massage therapists, not masseuses. We have massage businesses, not parlors. So, when people hear the world parlor, it diminishes all the work it takes to work in this field,” said Catherine Christy, owner of Transform Massage and Spa. “It also can put us in the harm's away when it comes to inappropriate requests or unwanted sexual advances — when we are trying to do our job.”

Christy specializes in the modalities of craniosacral system (the soft tissue and fluid that protect the brain and spinal cord), visceral manipulation (therapy that aids the body's ability to release restrictions) and lymphatic massage (encourages blood flow).

On the window of her Grand Avenue suite business, Christy has all of her credentials, including four college degrees, displayed. Displaying a license in a storefront window isn't a hassle for massage businesses and therapists, she said.

“For many legitimate businesses, there are already a list of requirements that we adhere to that may not be stipulated by a local ordinance,” said Christy. “So I would say any ordinances that comes out of (Ames) are probably measures that an experienced and legitimate massage business has been doing since they were licensed.”

Andrea Meadows, owner of DreaM Massage Ames, said there are ways for customers to discern legitimate businesses from illicit businesses.

Meadows who has practiced in Arizona and Ames, runs the gamut of therapeutic services from arthritis, fibromyalgia and sports injuries.

“A legitimate business will have credentials on the store front, or an LMT can be looked up on online through the state's public license search online,” said Meadows. “A disreputable business will have vague shop titles, dark windows, and have generally shady feel to it.”

Meadows, who spoke at the April 16 meeting, said that her fellow LMT's wanted to send a message to human traffickers and illicit massage business owners — “not in my town.”

“We wanted to be a united front to show people that we don't want these illicit businesses and human traffickers in our town, and that we don't want these business to exploit the kindness and trust of the city of Ames and the people here,” said Meadows.

For Demarie, Christy and Meadows, along with a host of other LMT's in Ames, in conjunction with years of accreditation and education required and the negative stigmas that have been attached to their profession in recent years — the art of massage therapy is helping and healing.

“It's one of the most rewarding feelings when you have a client who has been in pain for most of their life, and they tell you after one session that they have never felt better. It's the desire to help anyone in pain or in stress that motivates me,” said Christy.