ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Tuesday

1:55 p.m.: 1310 Jefferson St. Jeremiah Max Caves, 41, homeless: warrants for violation of a no contact order, eluding, driving while revoked, speeding, failure to obey red light, failure to obey stop sign, operation without ignition interlock, unsafe passing, reckless driving and failure to appear; Janice Renae Murphy, 54, same address: warrants for possession of a controlled substance, violation of a no contact order and possession of drug paraphernalia.

5:20 p.m.: U.S. 34 and Main Street. Robert John Gurzenda Blindt, 37, 2048 335th Ave., Fort Madison: warrant.

7:40 p.m.: 800 block of West Burlington Avenue. Jason Allen Twyman, 37, 114 Argyle Court: no valid license, no registration and no insurance.

9:57 p.m.: 1216 S. Central Ave. Timothy Dewayne Lewis, 44, same address: driving while suspended and possession of a controlled substance.

WEST BURLINGTON

Tuesday

8:42 p.m.: 322 Summer St. Cade Richard Wilkerson, 19, same address: fourth-degree criminal mischief.

DES MOINES COUNTY

Tuesday

5:15 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. James Bradley Patty, 41, 914 N. Fourth St., Burlington: warrant for failure to appear.

5:37 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. Travis William Peterson, 39, Raritan, Illinois: warrants for violation of a no contact order, speeding, reckless driving, failure to obey stop sign, eluding, stalking, eluding and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.

FORT MADISON

Monday

10:49 a.m.: 701 Avenue F. Randy Allan Akers, 47, 2635 Avenue I: violation of a no contact order and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Tuesday

12:24 a.m.: 2000 Avenue D. Dylan Patrick Hanson, 20, Burlington: first-offense drunken driving.

No time given.: 2200 block of Avenue L. Keaton Lemont Robinson, 27, no address given: disorderly conduct.

LEE COUNTY

April 11

No time given.: Fort Madison. Emily Cox, 24, Fort Madison: delivery of less than five grams of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a public park and a warrant.

Tuesday

11:34 a.m.: 701 Avenue E, Fort Madison. Mathew Christopher Noll, 49, Fort Madison: fugitive from justice.

12:55 p.m.: Lee County jail. James Thomas Dean Allen-Cook, 20, Keokuk: violation of a no contact order.

Wednesday

3:05 a.m.: 168th Street and Avenue C, West Point. Colton Allen Hurt, 26, West Point: operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ILLINOIS

April 11

No time given.: No location given. Blake D. Campbell, 21, Carthage, Illinois: criminal sexual assault.

No time given.: No location given. Nicholas S. Dickerson, 23, LaHarpe, Illinois: criminal damage to property less than $3,000.

Friday

No time given.: No location given. Rebecca R. Lake, 52, Hamilton, Illinois: warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

CRIME WATCH

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies.

BURLINGTON

Tuesday

11:31 a.m.: North Eighth and Jefferson streets. Theft of vehicles.

1:29 p.m.: 1600 block of South 14th Street. Burglary of residence.

1:35 p.m.: 100 block of South Marshall Street. Theft.

3:44 p.m.: 1300 block of South Central Avenue. Fight.

3:48 p.m.: Burlington High School, 421 Terrace Drive. Assault.

3:58 p.m.: 100 block of South Seventh Street. Burglary of residence.

4:49 p.m.: Bluff Harbor Marina, 800 N. Front St. Vandalism.

5:47 p.m.: 1200 block of South Central Avenue. Disorderly conduct.

6:41 p.m.: Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St. Disorderly conduct.

8:41 p.m.: 42nd Street and U.S. 61. Injury accident.

FORT MADISON

Tuesday

2:03 a.m.: 2500 block of Henry Ladyn Drive. Injury accident.

MOUNT PLEASANT

Tuesday

9:10 p.m.: 2400 block of Franklin Avenue. Grass fire.

NEW LONDON

Tuesday

5:55 p.m.: 500 block of West Washington Street. Vandalism.