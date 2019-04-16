Terry and his crew made several stops in southeast Iowa Monday before heading to central Iowa to protest Cory Booker and Pete Buttigieg events.

Randall Terry's drive through southeast Iowa Monday was part of a larger protest he will wage this week against Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

Terry, an anti-abortion activist known for picketing abortion clinics and displaying images of aborted fetuses, parked his tour bus near the Burlington riverfront to condemn Democrats to those who walked by.

"My goal is to wake-up the Christians who are still voting Democrat and to say to them to put loyalty to God and the babies first," said Terry.

Terry said he intended to "spend a lot of time" in Iowa this election cycle, bringing his bus, plastered with graphic images next to faces of prominent Democrats, to various campaign events around the state. The trip this week, he said, was the first time he brought this bus through Iowa.

In 2016, he drove a bus stating, "It's a sin to vote for Hillary," a reference to the Democratic nominee for president. Terry said he parked the bus at Clinton events and at rallies for Republican President Donald Trump.

This week, however, his focus is on Buttigieg, who officially launched his campaign Sunday for president. Buttigieg is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and if elected, would be the youngest and first openly gay president.

"There are literally children who are going to be seduced into the homosexual lifestyle because this man is heralded as a hero," Terry said. "He's a champion, and that makes him more sinister than the average person ... he's an evil-doer. He's the beautiful face of evil."

At the LGBTQ Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch recently, Buttigieg confronted those who disparage homosexuality, singling out Vice President Mike Pence.

"That's the thing that I wish the Mike Pences of the world understand," said Buttigieg, of the former Indiana governor who opposes same-sex marriage. "That if you have a problem with who I am, your problem is not with me. Your quarrel, sir, is with my creator."

Buttigieg will make several campaign stops today and Wednesday in central Iowa.

Terry and his crew, two men dressed as "Mayor Pete" and Jesus, also will attend New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker's events in Iowa this week.

In addition to driving the bus, the men have a short skit they perform with Terry dressed in a devil costume. In the latest rendition, Buttigieg is the "villain," but the villain changes depending on who draws their ire at the time.

"Maybe you agree with the Democrats on care of the poor, maybe you agree with them on immigration, but if you put them in office and you know they're going to vote to kill babies, you have blood on your hands," Terry said. "That's the message."