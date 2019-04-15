The Perry Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Minburn Communications on Monday, April 15. The ribbon cutting was for the new Minburn Communications building in Woodward.

CEO and General Manager Deb Lucht talked about the new building after the ribbon was cut. The old building was torn down in May of 2018 and construction soon started on the new facility. Staff moved into the new Minburn Communications building in January of 2019.

The business, located at 100 S Main St. in Woodward, held a public open house from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 12.