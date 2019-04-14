It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

April 4, 2019

A 49 year old male Woodward resident was arrested on a warrant for assault on peace officers and others and public intoxication.

A deer versus vehicle accident was reported in the 18000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,000.

April 5, 2019

A deer versus vehicle accident was reported in the 1000 block of Highway 169. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,500.

A 54 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.

A 23 year old male Ames resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense.

April 6, 2019

A 58 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of Theft, 4th degree.

April 8, 2019

A deer versus vehicle accident was reported in the 17000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $4,000.