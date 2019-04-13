Woodward-Granger High School celebrated prom on Saturday, April 13. This year’s theme was “Enchanted Elegance.”

A grand march was held in the high school gym. The 2019 prom attendees were introduced by Tim Clay, former WG teacher and “Voice of the Hawks.”

The 2019 prom court was then introduced. The king candidates included Samuel Peterson, Colt Palmer, Hunter Pifer, Jadon Hartman and Noah Gleason. The queen candidates were Alissa Smeltzer, Ashlyn Soelberg, Cierra DeHoet, Jacqueline Harney and Sophia David.

The 2018 prom king Hunter Pierce helped crown Colt Palmer as the 2019 king and Sophia David as the 2019 queen.

