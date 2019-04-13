WEST BURLINGTON — Wielding the tools of their trades, high school students set about showcasing their skills Friday during the fourth annual Southeast Iowa Skills Throwdown at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington.

Students from eight area high schools competed in four categories: auto tech, carpentry, welding and computer-aided design. The event gave students a chance to win a number of prizes for their respective school programs, as well as local professionals an opportunity to scout out promising talent.

"We get to see the kids who are interested in the trades," said Matt Harris of Carl A. Nelson & Co.

Harris and Mike Schriver of Brockway Mechanical watched as students from seven area high schools broke into teams and worked to construct two wall sections using a detailed print, as well as instructions containing slight variations. They judged the students based on accuracy of build, proper layout, safety and housekeeping, proper use of hand and power tools and efficiency.

Schriver said events like the skills throwdown help to familiarize local employers with high school programs that could produce future employees.

"It gives us the opportunity to get to know instructors and which programs are producing young people who want to work in the trades, which is vitally important right now," Schriver said.

Schriver and Harris pointed to shortages in trade workers, something that could be attributed to a trend in schools to encourage students to go to college rather than consider a future in high-demand, high-paying construction trades jobs. Schriver said the shortage has been an issue for at least the past 15 years, though he noted schools in recent years have been refocusing their efforts to resurrect trades programs.

"They're starting to talk about the trades again," Schriver said.

Among the schools to have revamped their building trades programming is Burlington High School.

"I think we're making good gains," said Jason Seagar, who took over the program at the start of this school year.

Seagar's students now are building a new press box for Jimmie E. Howard Memorial Track. Seagar is hopeful they will be able to start construction on a home this year.

Doug Riley, construction technology instructor at SCC, said the competition has grown. In its first year, students competed for the sake of competing. Since then, however, businesses have invested in it, purchasing prizes such as tools and equipment for students of winning teams.

"We've made it a real competition," he said over the sounds of hammers and table saws.

That competition was heating up in the welding shop as students tried to best each other in pipe welds.

Phoenix Kershner, 17, a senior at BHS, said the weld isn't too complicated.

"You just run beading through the whole thing in a circle," she said.

She was among seven students from her school selected for the competition based upon skill level. She said the top three welding students could not attend as they were in Des Moines for a state welding competition.

Matt May, an industrial technology teacher at Keokuk High School, said the Southeast Iowa Skills Throwdown is good for teachers as well.

"It's a great opportunity to see what kids in other schools are doing and match their skills," May said.

May brought with him 10 students to the competition. Six competed in welding and five competed in carpentry. The SCC event also allowed schools to bring more students as most competitions put a limit on how many competitors there can be.

In other areas of the campus, high school CAD students worked to make prototypes from predetermined specs, while auto students diagnosed vehicle error codes and changed tires.