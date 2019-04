Perry Fire and Rescue held its first annual Easter biscuits and gravy breakfast on Saturday, April 13.

Members of the Perry Volunteer Fire Department served up eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice, milk and coffee starting at 8 a.m. inside the Perry Fire Department, 908 Willis Ave., for a free-will donation. They will keep serving until 1 p.m.

The Easter Bunny stopped by the fire department for some photos. The breakfast also featured an egg hunt and kid activities.