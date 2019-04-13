Kyra Snyder threw up her hands and cheered when her car came down the track first during the first race of the Pinewood Derby on Saturday, March 30.

The Perry Cub Scouts Pack 127 held its annual Pinewood Derby in the gym in the annex next to the First United Methodist Church.

Eight kids raced their homemade wooden cars down a gravity track throughout the afternoon on March 30. Snyder’s cheer was only the first as other cars crossed the finish line.

Jacob Pieper took home first place, while Bryceton Richardson and Kyra Snyder finished second and third respectively. Other awards included Pack Favorite, which went to Ian Fisher. Caleb Snyder’s car, modeled after a bathtub, took home the Most Creative prize. Kamryn Snyder’s car was the Safest, while Jonas Stemsrud’s had the best Fuel Economy. Austin Nelson took home the Sportsmanship award.