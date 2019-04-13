On April 11, Iowa State University students Austin Sondag and Rebecca Wiarda brought donations to Cubbie’s Cupboard and Harmony Clothing Closet. This was the fifth annual Greek Week Community Drive, where donations were gathered from sorority and fraternity members. Record high for donations this year and we have redistributed to the organizations in the area. This was our first year to receive donations through this student-led effort and we were very pleased to be recipients of many boxes of clothing and food for our community. These are very hard-working students, who are doing great things to support families in need. Photo Contributed