Homeowners in a rural, northeast part of the county, near Grandview, were affected by severe flooding along the Mississippi River.

WAPELLO — Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster declaration Thursday for Louisa County due to recent flooding in the area, opening up an avenue for residents to apply for state and federal financial assistance.

The southeast Iowa county is one of 54 across the state receiving disaster declarations in the wake of widespread flooding that began in March.

Reynolds' actions allow qualified Louisa County residents to utilize the Iowa Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program.

The Mississippi River at Muscatine, the closest gauge to Louisa County, shows the river at a "major" flood stage of about 21.3 feet. Late next week, river levels there are expected to dip below 21 feet. Major flood stage is 20 feet.

Louisa County Sheriff Brad Turner said Friday an estimated 30 to 40 homes were affected by severe flooding since late March. In some homes, the basement and first floor were overtaken by flood water seeping out of the Mississippi River levee. As a result, residents have been unable to drink their water and were advised not to shower with it, either.

The problem area is concentrated in northeast Louisa County, outside of Grandview, Turner said.

"I haven't seen it this bad since the flood of '93," said Turner, of the 500-year flood stretching from Louisa to Lee counties. "This severe in that area — I'm not saying it hasn't happened, but this is not common to be this bad. And it doesn't look like it's going to get better any time soon."

Louisa County and the Red Cross have provided affected homeowners with bottled water and other assistance, Turner said. So far, no one has taken advantage of temporary housing, though some have left to stay elsewhere.

"Right now, most of them are just toughing it out," he said.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides financial help up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses.

Grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Applicants have 45 days from April 11 to submit a claim.