MOUNT PLEASANT — An Omaha, Nebraska, man was injured Thursday in a single-vehicle accident at the interchange of U.S. 34 and 218 in Henry County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, David Williams Jr., 53, of Omaha, was traveling south on U.S. 218 and 34 shortly before noon Thursday in a 2018 Mazda CX3 when he failed to negotiate a curve to the west, entered the median and became airborne, flying off the roadway and into an embankment between the northbound and southbound lanes.

The vehicle landed on the train tracks below the overpass on its front end before flipping over and coming to a rest on its right side.

Williams, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, was taken by ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The extent of his injuries has not been released.