Perry Lutheran Homes is looking for 280 volunteers to help reach the 100,000 total meal packs complete mark on May 1.

This year will mark the final year packing another 30,000 meals in one day with Meals from the Heartland. In four years, a combined total of over 100,000 meal packs complete have helped over 600,000 undernourished people in need across the US and in third world countries.

Perry Lutheran Homes will host a Meals from the Heartland event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1 at the Willis Avenue campus, 2323 Willis Ave.

Forty volunteers are needed each hour for seven shifts throughout the day. As of Friday, April 12, 132 volunteers are still needed to fill all of the shifts.

The slots where the most volunteers are needed include 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1-2 p.m., 2-3 p.m. and 3-4 p.m.

Accommodations can be made for any volunteer needing to sit.

Monetary donations are welcome and appreciated to help cover the $6,100 cost of food content.

To sign up, contact Carsin at 515-465-5342 or colson@perrylutheranhomes.org.