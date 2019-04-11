Perry residents will soon have another option for auto care in town as Quality Auto and Body will officially open its doors on Friday, April 12.

A grand opening will be held from 2-6 p.m. on April 12 at 2633 Willis Ave.

Co-owners Jeffrey Fuentes and Aldo Juarez have been busy doing side auto jobs for the past four or five years.

“We’ve been so busy lately that we decided to take the next step forward, which was to buy a business,” Fuentes said.

They purchased the former Exhaust Pros shop at 2633 Willis Ave. Though Fuentes said they have been thinking about buying a shop for the past two years. They formed an LLC in 2016 and started looking around for shops in and out of Perry.

“All of a sudden this came up and we thought it was the perfect opportunity for us and we’re here now,” Fuentes said of their current building in Perry.

They started updating the building in March, working on the waiting area and the shop. The building received a fresh coat of paint this week and a new sign is set to be delivered soon.

As for the services Quality Auto and Body will offer, Fuentes said “our name says it all.”

“Our slogan is ‘Your one-stop-shop.’ We’re going to take care of the customer, anywhere from mechanic, body work, tire repair, tire sales,” he said.

They will also do exhaust work, oil changes and more. In the near future, Fuentes said they hope to offer a mobile mechanic service for those who don’t have time to bring their car to a shop.

Customer service is something Fuentes said he and Juarez want to focus on with their new business.

While they plan to focus on serving their customers, they also want to serve the community of Perry. Fuentes graduated from Perry High School in 2009, while Juarez has lived in town since 2002.

“That’s something we’ve always talked about. How to help, how to give back to the community,” Fuentes said.

Fuentes added that they would like to offer scholarships for graduation along with discounts for high schoolers, seniors and veterans. In the future, Fuentes said they would also like to work with Perry High School for an internship or workshop type program.

Both of the co-owners are looking forward to the grand opening of their new shop on Friday, April 12.

“We’re both excited to finally have our dreams come true of starting a business,” Fuentes said.