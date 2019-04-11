Perry Boy Scout Troop 127 received $217.90 on Friday, March 29 from Perry Elks Lodge #407. The lodge recycles their cans and bottles weekly and decided in October 2018 to start donating the funds received to the local scout troop.

Recycling Coordinator Gary Anderson said helping the scouts with their camp funds was important to the lodge.

“Elks Care, Elks Share is part of our motto and our lodge members thought it would be a great way to share by giving to the scouts,” said Anderson.

Scoutmaster Dave Crooks was grateful for the donation and said how much he appreciated the lodge members for helping the boys get to camp this summer.

For more information about joining Perry Boy Scout Troop 127 or donating to the troop, call Crooks at 641-757-1473.