Friends of the Library Trivia Fundraiser

6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at La Poste.

Register as an individual - or as a team of up to eight members - at the library (in advance) or at La Poste (the night of the event.) Registration is $10 per person. Gather your friends, wear your favorite team colors and enjoy some good competitive fun. All proceeds benefit the library. For more information or to register, call the library: 515-465-3569.

Knights of Columbus Fish Fry

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, April 12 at St. Patrick’s gym, 5th and Lucinda.

The Knights of Columbus will host a fish fry on April 12. Baked or hand-battered fried fish, fish tacos, potato, coleslaw, drink and dessert will be served for $8/adults and $4.50/ages 10 and under. Maximum $25 for a family with children. Shrimp available for $2 more.

Minburn Fish Fry

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, April 12 at Minburn American Legion, 319 Baker St.

Minburn American Legion is hosting its annual spring fish fry. The menu includes freshly breaded fish, coleslaw, French fries and homemade desserts. A free-will offering will be taken, with all proceeds going towards the Minburn Veterans Memorial and Park.

Pancake Breakfast

7-10 a.m. Saturday, April 13 at Washington Township School, on corner of P58 and F31.

Washington Township School will host a pancake breakfast on April 13. The menu will include sausage, eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, milk, juice and coffee. A free-will donation will be taken.

Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast

8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Perry Fire Department, 908 Willis Ave.

Perry Fire and Rescue’s Easter biscuits and gravy breakfast will be held on April 13. A free-will donation will be taken. The event will also feature an Easter egg hunt and kid activities.

Tie-Day Teddy Bear Workshop

10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13 at Perry Public Library.

Each child will receive a 14” plain white teddy bear to stuff, name and decorate in multi-colored patterns similar to tie-dye. The workshop is designed for children eight years or older and is limited to 20 participants. Payment of $6, in advance, is required to be registered. For more information, call Suzanne at 465-3569.

Make and Take Oriole Bird Feeders

1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Forest Park Museum.

DCCB invites you to come build a cedar Baltimore oriole bird feeder. These wooden feeders are unique in that they are designed to hold oranges and grape jelly, favorite treats of this bird. This particular design is water resistant. We will have staff, building materials and tools for assembly. Orioles usually arrive around the first week of May, so this year, you’ll be ready for them. Pre-registration is required. The material fee is $25. Call 515-465-3577 to register.

Palm Sunday Music Extravaganza

7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Adel.

This ecumenical gathering of eight local church choirs presents music of the season for your enjoyment. This includes choirs from Minburn United Methodist Church and Panther Creek Church of the Brethren. The concert is free and directed by Mike Cooper. A free-will donation will be taken with proceeds used as needed for the Adel Ministerial Association’s Transient Fund. Refreshments will be served.