The Red Memorial, an annual University of Nebraska–Lincoln event to remember and celebrate the lives of students, faculty, staff and alumni who died during the current academic year, is 5:30 p.m. April 12.

Now in its fifth year, the memorial is held at Broyhill Fountain on the Nebraska Union Memorial Plaza. The program will include a brief introduction; musical performances by the Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Bathtub Dogs; and a moment of reflection. Later in the evening, the fountain will be lit red.

The Red Memorial began in 2015 at the request of deceased student Keaton Klein’s family. Klein had a long-standing dream to turn the fountains red and the lighting began to honor his memory.

The memorial is free and open to the public.

For more information on the Red Memorial, contact Student Affairs at 402-472-3755.