Are you looking for something fun to do with your kids?

Check out the Boone Family STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Festival from 9 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, April 13, at the DMACC Boone Campus at 1125 Hancock Dr. in Boone.

This free event is open to families with kids of all ages to experience hands-on STEM activities. There will be robots, LEGO catapults, Elephant toothpaste, extracting DNA, 3D printing, toothpick puzzles, Monarchs, a rainfall simulator, a flame thrower, health discovery and more.

Free water bottles and bags will also be given out. Here are some of the booths with hands-on activities:

• Ericson Public Library

• Iowa 4-H FLEX Mobile - Virtual Reality

• Blank Park Zoo

• Cardinal Space Mining

• Mid-West 3D Solutions

• Iowa Public Television

• Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa

• ISU Extension and Outreach Animal Science

• DMACC Students

• American Meteorological Society Student Chapter at Iowa State

• Graduate Society of Women Engineers

• DMACC STEM Club

• Boone County 4-H Science & Tech Club

• Society of Chemistry Undergraduate Majors (SCUM)

• Des Moines Y Camp

• Beyer Crop Science

• Boone County Farm Bureau

• YMCA Amazing Adventures

• Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium

• DMACC Simulation Center

• Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine

• DNR - Ledges State Park

• Iowa State University Computer Science Department Outreach

• Equipping Math Teachers

• Ankeny DMACC STEM Club

• DMACC Biotechnology Program

• DMACC Physics Students

• Prairie Rivers of Iowa

• Lyndsay Baker, DMACC NASA Aerospace Scholars Program

• DMACC Nursing Club

• Iowa State University College of Engineering

This event is a partnership between the DMACC Boone Campus, Boone County ISU Extension & Outreach/4-H and the North Central STEM Governor’s STEM Advisory Council.

For more information, go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/boone/stemfestival.