It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

ARREST: 03-18-19 at 0118 hours, Incident 2019-00247- A 20 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested in the 600 block of W Hickman Road on a Polk County original warrant for probation violation.

ARREST: 03-18-19 at 2027 hours, Incident 2019-00253- A 20 year old male Grimes resident was arrested in the 3000 block of Ute Avenue and charged with Possession of Marijuana- 1st Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

ARREST: 03-20-19 at 0004 hours, Incident 2019-00256- A 37 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested in the 600 block of 8th street and charged with Theft- 4th Degree and Driving While License Revoked.

ARREST: 03-21-19 at 0259 hours, Incident 2019-00260- A 23 year old female Boone resident was arrested in the 300 block of SE University Avenue and charged with Operating While Under the Influence – 1st Offense and Stopping on Paved/Travelled Portion of Roadway.

ARREST: 03-22-19 at 0741 hours, Incident 2019-00261- A 23 year old female Marion resident was arrested in the 400 block of E Hickman Road and charged with Driving While License Suspended.

ASSAULT: 03-19-19 at 2000 hours, Incident 2019-00255- Waukee officers responded to a report of an assault in the 1300 block of SE Florence Drive.

HARASSMENT: 03-20-19 at 1856 hours Incident 2019-00259- Waukee officers responded to a report of harassment.

HARASSMENT: 03-23-19 Incident 2019-00264- Waukee officers responded to a report of harassment.

HARASSMENT: 03-23-19, Incident 2019-00265- Waukee officers responded to a report of harassment.

ACCIDENT: 03-18-19 at 1316 hours, Incident 2019-00250- A two vehicle accident was reported at Belmont Boulevard near Century Circle. Damage estimated at $2,500.

ACCIDENT: 03-20-19 at 1720 hours, Incident 2019-00258- A two vehicle accident was reported on Ashworth Drive facing eastbound. Estimated damage valued at $6,500.

EMBEZZLEMENT: 03-20-19 at 2028, Incident 2019-00257- A Waukee resident reported embezzlement in the 3000 block of Ute Avenue. Financial loss estimated at $24,327.53.

FRAUD: 03-18-19 at 1507 hours, Incident #2019-00252- A Waukee resident reported fraud in the 1000 block of SE Rosewood Drive. Financial loss estimated at $500.

PROPERTY FOUND: 03-18-19 at 1410 hours, Incident #2019-00251 – A Waukee resident turned in firearms to the Waukee Police Department.

THEFT: 03-18-19 at 0905 hours, Incident 2019-00248- Liberty Line Builders reported a theft at the intersection of 10th and Spruce Street. Items taken valued at $1,000.

THEFT: 03-18-19 at 1032 hours Incident 2019-00249- A Waukee resident reported a theft in the 1100 block of Brentwood Drive. Items taken valued at $1,000.

THEFT: 03-19-19 at 1614 hours, Incident 2019-00254- A Dallas Center resident reported a theft. Items taken valued at $900.

THEFT: 03-23-19 at 0743 hours, Incident 2019-00263- A Waukee resident reported a theft. Items taken valued at $400.