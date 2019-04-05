Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig encouraged students from across Iowa to enter into the annual agriculture calendar contest.

Artwork will be selected based on creativity and the ability to connect agriculture products from the farm to everyday life. Entries are reviewed by a panel of judges and 12 winners will be featured in the Choose Iowa calendar.

“This calendar gives students the opportunity to be creative while promoting the products that are grown in Iowa,” said Naig. “Agriculture greatly impacts our state and I hope each student realizes the many opportunities that exist in the ag industry.”

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship distributes the calendars at the Iowa State Fair. The winning artists will be honored by Secretary Naig at a ceremony during the fair.

Students at or under the age of 18 are invited to submit artwork. Pictures should be drawn in a horizontal orientation using only black lines on plain white, 8-and-a-half by 11-inch paper. The pictures should not be colored in. They can be submitted either electronically by emailing communications@iowaagriculture.gov or mailed to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Coloring Calendar, 502 E. 9th St., Des Moines, IA 50319. Each submission should include the attached form, which lists the artist’s name, age, school, hometown, and contact information.