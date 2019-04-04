MOUNT PLEASANT — Iowa Wesleyan University will present its 2019 Manning Lecture at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the IWU Chapel, 610 N. Main St., Mount Pleasant.

The topic will be “Real Conversation: Migration in Your Community." For a full schedule, including information about workshops that will follow the lecture, visit iw.edu/migration.

U.S. Customs and Immigration officers arrested 32 workers in May 2018 at a precast concrete facility in Mount Pleasant for what they described as administrative immigration violations, affecting several families in the area.

Some of the men have been bonded out and are awaiting hearings.