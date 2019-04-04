ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Sunday

12:10 a.m.: 1509 Oakdale St. Chelsea Nacole Smith, 20, same address: warrant for failure to appear.

12:27 a.m.: 1509 Oakdale St. Logan Jacob Wall, 24, homeless: warrant for failure to appear.

11:02 p.m.: Aetna Street and Central Avenue. Aaron Preston Baker, 29, 2505 Valley St.: first-offense drunken driving and failure to yield to traffic signal.

11:04 p.m.: 107 Belmont Court. Jessica Lynn Severs, 36, same address: fifth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree harassment.

Monday

12:47 a.m.: 100 block of Winter Street. Isaac James Buechel, 19, 609 Brentwood Drive, West Burlington: possession of alcohol underage.

1:30 a.m.: 1001 S. 10th St. Ryan Matthew Campbell, 34, same address: disorderly conduct.

2:50 a.m.: U.S. 34 and Main Street. Daronn Smith Bass, 37, 801-D S. Ninth St.: driving while barred.

1:30 p.m.: 513 N. Main St. Marquez Deontate Bane, 25, 607-342 W. Broadway Ave., Fairfield: failure to appear.

6:22 p.m.: Central Avenue and Aetna Street. Anthony Clinton Long, 35, homeless: possession of a controlled substance.

7:46 p.m.: 2700 block of Vineyard Street. John Ester Nelson Jr., 52, 4051 West Ave. Apt. 12: driving while suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.

9:55 p.m.: 1532 Osborn St. Nickey Allen Ray, 45, 918 Oak St.: interference no injury, and warrants for assault with bodily injury and violation of a no contact order.

11:39 p.m.: U.S. 34 and Central Avenue. Brandon Matthew Kent, 22, homeless: warrant for violation of probation; Kimburly Joann Edwards, 42, 11652 Sperry Road, Sperry: warrant for violation of probation.

Tuesday

7:30 a.m.: 12th and Walnut streets. Craig Michael Barrick, 26, Burlington: fifth-degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts and possession of a controlled substance.

9:26 a.m.: 222 N. Main St. Edward William Berndt, 28, 510 S. Sixth St.: felony forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

2:36 p.m.: 3140-A Agency St. James Avery Lineberry, 27, 1615 South St.: fifth-degree theft.

8:55 p.m.: North Seventh and Washington streets. Adam Craig Smith, 31, 305 Avenue E, Fort Madison: carrying weapons and possession of a controlled substance.

WEST BURLINGTON

Thursday

8:40 a.m.: 324 W. Agency Road. Jeffery Lynn Elmore, 49, 1004 Linden St., Burlington: first-offense aggravated theft and assault.

10:35 p.m.: 601 West Burlington Ave. Raymond Harold Conn Jr., 38, same address: domestic assault with bodily injury.

Friday

5:08 p.m.: 324 W. Agency Road. Lisa Gaye Phanthouvong, 51, 2016 Barret St., Burlington: fifth-degree theft.

Saturday

6:31 p.m.: Gear and West avenues. Mickey Charles Sourwine, 36, 110 S. Marshall St., Burlington: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while barred, third-degree burglary and child endangerment.

1:09 p.m.: 1100 S. Central Ave. Daniel J. Hinrichs, 34, same address: violation of a no contact order.

Sunday

4:51 p.m.: 324 W. Agency Road. Benjamin Kuykendall, 36, 1305 S. Central Ave., Burlington: fifth-degree theft and criminal trespass.

5:04 p.m.: 324 W. Agency Road. Emily K. Walker, 32, 1408 S. 12th St., Burlington: fifth-degree theft.

7:27 p.m.: 324 W. Agency Road. Shane Eric Means, 38, 222 1/2 Leffler St., Burlington: warrant for failure to appear.

Monday

1:53 a.m.: 701 E. Pennington St. Orlando Thomas Sykes, 54, 1315 Griswold St., Burlington: driving while barred habitual offender.

11 a.m.: 1221 S. Gear Ave. Cade Richard Wilkerson, 19, 322 Summer St.: possession of drug paraphernalia.

4:40 p.m.: 306 E. Agency Road. Stoney Keelan Twoeagles Morse, 28, homeless: fourth-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.