The Senior Variety Show for 2019 has officially launched! Show directors are calling for performers 60 years of age and older to audition for this special 25th Anniversary show. “Celebrating Silver, Creating Gold” will take the stage on Friday, Aug. 16, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m. in the Ames City Auditorium.

Local seniors are encouraged to try out for this year’s production. Vocal numbers, instrumentals, skits, story-telling and dance presentations around the theme of “silver, gold, shiny objects, anniversary, etc.” would be appropriate. Acts should be no more than three minutes long. Auditions will be Monday, April 8, 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesday, April 9, 3-5 p.m. and Friday, May 10, 3-5 p.m. — all at Northminster Presbyterian Church.

If you have a talent you’d like to share, this is your opportunity! It’s a great way to meet people and have fun! Take this opportunity to audition for the next Senior Variety Show. For more information, please visit us on Facebook, at www.seniorvarietyshow.org or call 515-292-9394.