IOWA CITY - The following area students received a degree from the University of Iowa at the close of the fall 2018 semester.

Dallas County students include:

AdelRachael Hall receives a BSN-Nursing with Distinction degree.Bailey Mikkelsen receives a BA-Cinema; BA-English; CER-Entrepreneurial Management; CER-Writing degree.Ross Reynolds receives a BA-Enterprise Leadership degree.Marne Sirfus receives a CER-Leadership; MBA-Professional MBA Program with Distinction degree.Caitlin Spackman receives a BA-English degree.Lucas Thompson receives a DPT-Physical Therapy degree.Jacob Yacinich receives a BA-Health and Human Physiology degree.

GrangerKylie Liu of Grangerreceives a JD-Law degree.

GrimesMikaela Digmann receives a BA-Health and Human Physiology degree.Austin Kloewer receives a BA-Enterprise Leadership degree.Casey Roshek receives a BA-Journalism and Mass Communication; BA-Sport Studies degree.Jessica Shreeves receives a BA-Global Health Studies; CER-Nonprofit Management degree.

Van MeterMolly Cornelison receives a BA-Elementary Education degree.

WaukeeAida Alibasic receives a BA-Health and Human Physiology degree.Alma Alibasic receives a BA-Health and Human Physiology degree.Carter Ayers receives a BA-Political Science degree.Ross Clowser receives a BA-International Relations; BA-Music degree.Paul Divan receives a CER-Business Analytics degree.Kari Frerk receives a CER-Leadership; MBA-Professional MBA Program degree.Anthony Nelson receives a BBA-Accounting with High Distinction degree.David Philmon receives a CER-Finance degree.Binod Pokharel receives a CER-Leadership; MBA-Professional MBA Program with Distinction degree.Kevin Priest of Waukee receives a BBA-Management degree.Corey Skadburg receives a CER-Leadership; MBA-Professional MBA Program degree.Madison Smith receives a BSN-Nursing degree.Olivia Tietz receives a BA-Health and Human Physiology degree.