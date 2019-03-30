Art Center of Burlington paints another masterpiece. The winner was Martha Wolf who sweetened the bidding by adding desserts every month for a year from Ivy Bake Shoppe.

When Bob Dylan wrote "When I Paint My Masterpiece" he may have been thinking about the Celebrity Battle of the Brushes at the Art Center of Burlington:

"Someday, everything is gonna be diff'rent, when I paint my masterpiece," Dylan sang.

That would be before he saw some of the things the five celebs churned out in their three hours at the easels.

The contestants were Burlington mayor Shane McCampbell, Great River Entertainment's Amy O’Brien, Ivy Bake Shoppe owner Martha Wolf, Burlington Riverfront Entertainment assistant director David Kroll and radio personality Savanna Evans of 101.7 The Bull.

Each of the five had a bona fide artist as coach: James Walker Henry guided McCampbell, Margaret Ertz steered O’Brien, Quriosity Garcia whispered in Wolf's ear, Craig Fleece banded with Kroll, and Cecile Houel took on Evans.

"It's a spin on our Battle of the Brushes," ACB artists market manager Heidi Merrick said. "Instead of having well-known area painters paint a specific topic, it is well-known figures in town, people who have never painted before."

Battle of the Brushes is a fundraising event for the ACB.

The night began with ACB director Tammy McCoy introducing each artistic pairing in turn.

Evans and Houel wore color-coordinated outfits featuring black and blaze orange, and Kroll sported a black stocking hat instead of a beret.

"You better bid the highest on mine," Kroll advised the sold-out crowd of his impending creation.

McCampbell and Henry strutted in to "We Are the Champions" and cheers.

"I took a nap for about 15 minutes before I came down here, so I feel pretty groovy," McCampbell said. He wore twin pistol holsters; he had two squirt guns to fill with paint to use, but that idea didn't pan out when he learned Henry had brought oils, not watercolors.

Wolf entered next with Garcia, snatched up the microphone and said, "Shane. Is. Going. Down!"

O'Brien and Ertz wore pink fedoras. O'Brien's black painter's apron said, "This is what a really cool artist looks like."

McCoy then introduced afro-wigged Craig Cornick as Bob Ross, famous TV artist.

Cornick unveiled four photocopies of Bob Ross landscapes. Each team conferred before choosing one — or none — as a model, and they were off, painting to the music of Eric Pettit Lion as the crowd noshed goodies and sloshed beer and wine.

As the evening wore on, mini-auctions were held for bottles of wine and such. McCampbell wore a T-shirt created by his daughter-in-law Rachel; it wasn't long before he took it off to reveal a muscular torso clad only in a white wife-beater, looking a bit like a modern-day Marlon Brando.

He sold that T to Becky Rump for a $200 donation to the Art Center, ducked into a back room and put another on before dashing out to continue his painting.

"We're making a Bob Ross-style painting of Burlington," Ertz explained to a curious onlooker who mistakenly said the O'Brien's painting didn't look anything like the samples on the wall.

O'Brien paraphrased Ross, who once said, "We don't make mistakes, just happy little accidents.”

"I'm painting a creative mistake," O'Brien said.

Kroll shilled his work-in-progress during a break in the action: "It's going to be like an infomercial," he said. "I'm going to be going, 'But wait! There's more!'"

Wolf staggered back and forth in front of everyone lugging a huge three-layer German chocolate cake from the Ivy Bake Shoppe.

"I know my art kind of sucks," she told the audience, "but this doesn't."

Several of the artists were getting lubricated — you can't be too looped to paint modern art — but not Evans.

"I'm doing my painting completely sober," she told the crowd. Then she played the baby card — Evans is pregnant.

James donated 41 prints of his painting, "Freedom," to be sold for $10 each, proceeds to the Art Center.

The painters painted, the band played on, the onlookers sloshed and noshed some more. McCampbell finished a half-hour before the bell. Suddenly, it was time to auction off the results.

By the time auctioneer Rod Crowner had sold all five paintings, Martha Wolf emerged as winner after bribing the bidders by tossing in two desserts every month for a year from Ivy Bake Shoppe, netting $2,400 for the Art Center.