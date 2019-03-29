Expenses that have come in over budget will be drawn from the county's reserve funds.

The Des Moines County Board of Supervisors says it needs to amend the Fiscal Year 2019 budget.

The announcement came Tuesday during the board’s weekly meeting. The proposed amendment amount to more than $450,000 in new spending with only $97,000 in added revenue.

The county will fund this added expenses by spending down the money in a reserve account. The account will go from just under $6.1 million to around $5.7.

This additional money will go to the auditor’s office, sheriff’s office, conservation, jail, and juvenile services.

The total of additional monies needed for the Auditor’s office is $28,000. A portion of this money will go to pay the salary difference for a part-time employee who was promoted to full-time earlier this year. The rest of the money will go toward Tuesday’s special school election.

The Sheriff’s office has requested nearly $70,000 in additional funding. Of that, $16,000 will go to fuel. Every year the sheriff’s office estimates how much it will spend on fuel, but if the price is higher than anticipated, or deputies drive more miles than usual, the cost goes up.

Another $16,000 will go to purchase 15 new sets of body armor. Thirteen of the sheriff’s office sets of body armor are set to expire and must be replaced. The other two sets are for the two new officers who the office is in the process of hiring.

The remaining $37,000 will go to a deputy retiring from the department. Employees who retire have half of their unused sick days and all of their unused vacation paid out to them.

The conservation department will have $140,000 in new expenditures. The majority of this money will go to capital improvement projects, primarily for improvements being made to Big Hollow Recreation Area.

“It’s money that comes from our revenues,” Conservation Director Chris Lee said in a phone interview.

The conservation department also will hire a number of seasonal staff out of that money.

The new control board at the Des Moines County jail will add $150,000 to the tab. The control board, which is in the process of being installed, will replace an aging unit the jail now uses. A third of the money used for the control board will be transferred from debt service.

Juvenile detention adds $25,000 to the tab. During the supervisors meeting, Jail Administrator Doug Ervine said this year has been a very busy year for the juvenile detention. Supervisor Jim Cary expressed concern that another budget amendment will be needed to fund juvenile detention.

“Remember, $15,000 of that $25,000 is just to cover February’s expenses,” Cary said during the meeting.

The public hearing on the budget amendments will be at 9 a.m. on April 9. The meeting is open to the public and any member of the public wishing to provide input on the changes to the budget will be provided the opportunity to do so.