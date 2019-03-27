Burlington City Council Members and Business people alike are split on the issue of downtown power lines.

Monday night, the Burlington City Council was left split on the issue of working with Alliant Energy to bury power lines in downtown alleyways.

At the heart of the issue is the $200,000 bill to redo the alleyways after being torn up from the utility work.

“We just don’t have the money to do these alleyways,” City Manager Jim Fernaeu said during the meeting.

Estimates for how much it would cost are up in the air. Fernaeu put the costs at $50,000 for each of the four alleys, but other city officials put those costs at closer to $35,000.

“It just sounds expensive,” said Mayor Shane McCampbell.

Like the council, downtown business owners aren’t of one mind on the issue, a shoe-leather survey by The Hawk Eye of those who would be affected found.

“I’d love to see the lines underground,” said Deb Bessine, who owns The Medium, 411 Jefferson St.

She questioned why the city would have to do the work to repair the alleys for work Alliant is doing.

Ferneau explained that business owners have asked about burying power lines. Alliant agreed to make the change, if the city would pay for the alley work necessary.

But the alley work isn’t the only difficulty in moving the power lines. Another complication of burying them is moving the transformer boxes. Currently, those boxes are on platforms above the alleyways. The boxes would have to be moved to ground level.

A possible solution would be to move the boxes into parking lots or to the middle of the alley. Bessine, however, said moving the boxes to the alley would be disruptive to downtown.

“We use the alley everyday,” she said. “We have delivery trucks coming up the alley. Not to mention people have their residence entrances in alleyways.”

Doreen Roy, who owns Red Screen Door, 301 Jefferson St., and Gypsi, 312 Jefferson St., said she doesn’t care so much about the power lines as she cares about fixing her alley.

“We can hardly drive our cars down the alley to park,” she told The Hawk Eye.

Roy said her alley, which she shared with the Chittenden and Eastman Commercial Building before its collapse due to fire at the Tama Complex in August, had been slated for repair.

According to Ferneau, the project would have been paid by Tama Complex owner Doug Wells of Des Moines and a state grant.

The project was scrapped after the fire. The council voted Monday to move the grant money to a new parking lot on the corner of Fifth and Valley streets.

But not all downtown business people have an opinion on moving the power lines. Tom Engberg of Burlington Bail and Insurance, 408 Jefferson St., said he sees both sides.

Engberg is concerned about tearing up the alley to put down the power lines. He points to the age of downtown Burlington as a cause for concern.

“This $200,000 could really be a low ball. They don’t know what they have until they get down there,” he said in an interview Tuesday.

He also spoke about line damage. Engberg said lines would be less likely to be damaged underground. But damaged lines are harder to be repaired if they are underground.