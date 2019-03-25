Kelly Wierson of Ames has been hired as the database specialist for United Way of Story County (UWSC). Wierson began her new role at UWSC on March 18.

Prior to joining the UWSC staff, Wierson worked as a Patient Service Representative with UnityPoint Clinic in Huxley.

As database specialist, Wierson maintains campaign records, manages the donor database, creates donor/campaign reports and oversees campaign mailings.

“We are grateful to have Kelly on board.” commented Jean Kresse, president and CEO at UWSC. “She has a strong background in process management, as well as working with volunteers. She will do a great job as the database specialist.”