A statewide Guide Training workshop will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 11 at the Central Iowa Expo administration building near Boone. The new program from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is the first of its kind in Iowa, and is designed specifically for staff and volunteers who lead guided programs at Iowa’s community tourism attractions, including but not limited to museums, parks and conservation areas, historic sites, science centers and agritourism.

The one-day workshop features interactive methods and techniques for creating and delivering dynamic guided programs, with a focus on guiding adult visitors.

The workshop fee is $10.00 per person, which includes the course workbook, workshop activities, lunch and refreshments. Pre-registration is required and due by April 3. The same workshop will be held on Thursday, June 13, in Mason City. To register for either workshop, contact Central Iowa Tourism Region at 1-800-285-5842 or ann@iowatourism.com.

All individuals completing the workshop have the optional opportunity to receive Professional Guide Certification from Iowa State University for an additional fee. Certification is completed at each individual’s place of work or an Iowa location of his or her choice. Certification details are available upon request.

Cost of the workshops has been underwritten by ISU Extension and Outreach, the Central Iowa Tourism Region, the Iowa Tourism Office/IEDA, ISU Foundation Excellence in Extension, Ames Convention and Visitors Bureau, Boone County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Visit Mason City, and the Iowa Group Travel Association.