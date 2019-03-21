The New York senator and Democratic presidential candidate made her pitch to voters Wednesday during an inaugural trip to Burlington.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand didn't shy away Wednesday on the campaign trail from talking about the inevitable question on the minds of Democrats: Who can defeat President Donald Trump?

"I have a record of standing up and being brave when it's really hard," said Gillibrand, after her event at Bent River Brewing Co. in downtown Burlington. "I have a record of doing the brave thing when it's hard, when it's not convenient, when it's things others won't do. That's what makes me different. I'm just a very different kind of person with a very different record than any other Democrat running."

To the crowd of about 100 people gathered at the restaurant, Gillibrand hearkened back to her first run for Congress in 2006 to show how she could differentiate herself in a crowded primary and take on Trump in the general election.

"You bring people together around a common value and you ask everyone for their support for the right reasons," Gillibrand said. "And that's what I've done even in a Republican Congress."

Across the aisle, Gillibrand has worked closely with Iowa's junior U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst to write legislation pursuing more aggressive ways to handle sexual assault cases in the military.

Gillibrand, 52, is one of six senators — four of them women — running for president this year. In all, 15 Democrats have declared their candidacies, with more, including former vice president Joe Biden, expected to jump in.

She was appointed in 2009 to be one of New York's two U.S. senators after Hillary Clinton vacated the seat to serve as secretary of state under Barack Obama.

In a March Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll, Gillibrand did not register with any poll respondents as their No. 1 choice for president.

However, 35 percent of likely Democratic caucusgoers surveyed said they had a favorable view of the senator. Forty-nine percent said they were unsure.

Larry Hammond, of Burlington, a life-long Democrat, attended Wednesday's event on a whim after hearing about the senator's visit.

"I just hope the Democrats can put someone forward who can win," said Hammond. "He (Trump) is so far down in the gutter I don't know if we can get someone to go down there with him."

Despite her busy schedule — Gillibrand also was in Muscatine, Ottumwa and Des Moines Wednesday — she stayed behind to take pictures and sign autographs with every Iowan who wanted to meet her. While answering questions, she walked around the room to be face-to-be with her would-be supporters.

"I am so sincere about this presidential race," she said. "I'm not afraid of anything and I'm certainly not afraid of Donald Trump."

Lance Johnson, of Burlington, said he "actually was very impressed" with the senator.

"She has a plan already and she's not afraid to say it," said Johnson. "I came in here not knowing what to expect and I'm leaving thinking she could be the one."

He also attended former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke's event in Burlington last week, and while Johnson said he "enjoyed" hearing from O'Rourke, "he didn't say how he would compete against Trump that much, but she definitely did. That really impressed me."

On a question about health care coverage, Gillibrand said she supported a Medicare-for-all system where Americans could buy in to the federal program at any age.

"I think all Americans should have access to Medicare," she said. "And I think if we all buy in when we can we'll get to universal health care that is quality, that is affordable, and is a resilient system."

Seated at a table in front of the small stage Gillibrand spoke from, Jennifer Schuster, of West Burlington, described the senator as "very passionate and very believable."

"I felt that she cared," said Schuster.

Abby Stickel, of Burlington, appreciated Gillibrand's bipartisan work and ability to draw from specific experiences when discussing what she wanted to accomplish as president.

"It makes me feel confident that when she is president she would actually get the job done, rather than just talk about what she really wants to do," said Stickel.