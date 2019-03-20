He died Sunday after an apparent attack. Stanley Baldwin of Burlington has been charged with willful injury in the incident additional charges may be pending.

People’s Choice Barbershop will host a vigil Saturday for an employee who was killed Sunday night after an apparent bludgeoning in the 400 block of Acres Street.

Edward Allen “Eddie” Breuer, 59, of Burlington had been performing custodial duties at the barbershop for about a year when he died Sunday after an alleged altercation with Stanley Baldwin, 49, 404 Acres St.

“(Breuer) never meant to hurt anybody,” said Nick Nelson, who manages the barbershop and is helping to organize the vigil for Breuer. “All he wanted was a soda or a cigarette.”

Nelson met Breuer the same way many people in Burlington did: He was asking for a couple bucks. He also was known for giving a nod and the peace sign.

“He’s always been going around asking for money,” Nelson said. “Then he picked up a broom and decided he wanted to work for it.”

Since then, Nelson met Breuer at 10 a.m. daily at the shop, where Breuer would sweep up and take out trash.

The vigil for Breuer will begin at about 5 p.m. Saturday outside the barbershop. There will be food, drinks and a chance for people to share and listen to memories of Breuer. Organizers of the vigil will be collecting donations to go toward Breuer’s funeral expenses during the event.

Nelson also is working to find Breuer’s family, but thus far has been unable to do so.

“He didn’t seem to have a lot of family or money,” Nelson said.

According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Burlington Police Department, an autopsy was conducted Monday on Breuer at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Decedent Care Center in Iowa City. Law enforcement officials are awaiting official autopsy results.

Breuer was found lying unresponsive with head injuries in front of an apartment complex at 404 Acres St. He was taken to Great River Medical Center and was pronounced dead a short time later. Hospital staff said his injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma.

Police initially were called to the scene in response to a possible burglary of a residence. Witnesses said they saw Breuer speaking with Baldwin and that they saw Baldwin with a red pipe. A juvenile told police he saw Baldwin hit Breuer with the pipe nine to 15 times and that some of those blows were to Breuer’s head.

Baldwin told police he had not spoken to or assaulted Breuer, but police arrested him for willful injury, a class C felony, after seeing a red jack handle inside the back of his van.

Baldwin is being held in the Des Moines County jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash only bond. Public defender Amy Christen has been appointed to represent him.

Additional charges are possible, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the BPD in the investigation.