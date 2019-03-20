Story City’s beloved Swinging Bridge and some other parts of South Park sustained damage during the recent flooding of the Skunk River.

“The Swinging Bridge had lots of damage from large chunks of ice that hit into it for two days,” said Story City Mayor Mike Jensen.

Several boards from the deck of the bridge were ripped off or damaged, and the structure of the bridge itself may be affected, he said.

The historic bridge was built in 1936 and was one of the New Deal projects constructed under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration (WPA).

The 71-foot stone, wood and steel wire suspension footbridge over the Skunk River leads to Story City’s South Park.

“This is the first time we’ve had major damage to the bridge,” Jensen said. “We’ve taken good care of it. It’s been tuckpointed, and we’ve replaced some deck boards over the years.”

Jensen said the only other significant damage he could remember was when someone blew up part of the bridge with dynamite in the 1950s, during what appeared to be a lovers’ spat.

Bridge inspectors will be examining the structure of the bridge in the near future and will issue a report on the repairs that are needed to make it structurally sound again.

“We definitely want to get it fixed,” Jensen said. “It’s an important item for our community. It’s a special landmark for Story City.”

The bridge is insured, and the city will be submitting a claim for the damage, “but the City Council is in favor of fixing the bridge regardless of what the insurance company says,” Jensen said. “It’s important to our community to take care of it.”

The Swinging Bridge has a personal meaning for many people in the area. Local photographer Pete Tekippe commonly takes senior pictures there. Wedding and engagement photos are often taken there, too.

The bridge is part of many community celebrations, and, aside from being a sentimental favorite, it is also of practical value as it offers pedestrian access to the picnic area and shelter house at South Park.

Jensen said the city is still investigating other damage to the park.

“A big chunk of ice cut off the banister at the wheelchair-accessible fishing area,” he said. “It also damaged one or two Frisbee golf stanchions, which will have to be replaced.”