Yes, I notice the road conditions have gotten bad everywhere! Maimie and Story in particular. All the water and freezing tears the streets apart! — Dana Tilley

There is a big difference in road conditions. The biggest hole I have seen is on South Story Street heading north on the right side! — Marcus Anderson

Spring of 2019 will be a difficult time for pot holes in Boone. Mother nature had not been kind to us during the winter and will put her wrath upon us for months to come. Pot holes are a natural phenomenon in Iowa and must be dealt with patiently. — Hans Boehm