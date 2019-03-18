The Boone County Fair Board hosted its first ever Fair Fundraiser Kickoff event this past Saturday, March 9, at the Community Building on the Fairgrounds. The event included a meal featuring meat donated by Whatcha Smokin’ BBQ, silent and live auctions, and live musical entertainment by Casey Muessigmann.

The event was publicized as an opportunity for individuals to help financially support the Fair. Specifically, the fair board stated their goal was to raise $4,000 to pay for the judges for 4-H and FFA events during the 2019 Boone County Fair.

Over 250 advanced tickets were sold for the event, and over $10,000 was raised. The funds will cover the cost of all judges for this year’s Fair. Additionally, it will fund the new fire alarm panel that needed replaced in the Community Building, and other facility maintenance needs.

Fair Board President, Danielle Griggs, shared “I am in awe of the whole event, thank you so much for supporting the Fair!”

The Boone County Fair Board would like to extend a sincere thank you to all who donated items, attended or supported the event in anyway. We could not provide the support to our 4-H and FFA youth, provide quality facilities, or put on the Fair without the support of our wonderful community.

The Boone County Fair Board is a non-profit organization whose main focus is to host the annual County Fair. The 2019 Boone County Fair is scheduled from July 18 to 21. For updates on all Boone County Fair information visit our website, or like us on Facebook.